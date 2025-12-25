Blackstone Real Estate Funds To Acquire Tokyo C-NX In Central Tokyo

Markets
(RTTNews) - Blackstone (BX) announced that Real Estate funds managed by Blackstone have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tokyo C-NX, a Grade A logistics asset located in central Tokyo. The deal is valued at over 100 billion yen. The Asset is a 1.6 million square feet, 5-story warehouse in Tokyo Bay, within a 15-minute driving distance from the city center. It serves as a mission-critical distribution hub.

Daisuke Kitta, Head of Real Estate Japan, Blackstone, said: "We are committed to partnering with Japanese businesses and continuing to contribute in meaningful ways to the evolution of Japan's economy."

