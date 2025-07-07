Markets
ALGT

Blackstone Real Estate Funds To Acquire Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor From Allegiant

July 07, 2025 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Blackstone (BX) and Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) announced that funds affiliated with Blackstone Real Estate have agreed to acquire Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor from Allegiant for $200 million. With 785 rooms spanning 22 waterfront acres on the Gulf Coast of Florida, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is a brand-new resort.

"Blackstone's extensive hospitality holdings and their execution capabilities make them the ideal counterparty for this transaction and also to help realize the full potential of Sunseeker Resort. Furthermore, it supports Allegiant's strategy centered around the airline and we plan to use the proceeds from the sale to repay debt and strengthen our balance sheet," said Gregory Anderson, CEO at Allegiant Travel Company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALGT
BX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.