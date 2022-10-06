Blackstone Real Estate Acquires Bluerock Residential Growth In $3.6 Bln All-cash Deal

(RTTNews) - Blackstone, Inc. (BX) announced Thursday that affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate have completed the previously announced acquisition of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. for $24.25 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at $3.6 billion.

Bluerock has also completed the previously announced spin-off of its single-family rental business into an externally managed, real estate investment trust, Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (BHM). BHM began trading on the New York Stock Exchange American this morning.

In December 2021, Bluerock Residential Growth agreed to be acquired by Blackstone Real Estate.

