Blackstone raises investment in Invenergy Renewables to $4 billion

Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

June 21, 2023 — 08:51 am EDT

Written by Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

June 21 (Reuters) - Invenergy Renewables Holdings said on Wednesday that Blackstone Inc BX.N has completed about $1 billion equity investment, taking the private equity firm's total investment in the renewable energy company to $4 billion.

This builds on Blackstone's nearly $3 billion investment in Invenergy over the last two years.

Invenergy's ownership includes Blackstone, Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and Invenergy management.

The world's largest manager of alternative assets such as private equity and real estate has been seeking to bolster its sustainability credentials as investors increasingly question companies on their impact on the environment and workers.

Invenergy said it would leverage the additional investment to grow in the United States and around the world, as well as advance its portfolio of projects which includes some of the world's largest solar and land-based wind farms.

