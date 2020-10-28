Blackstone Q3 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Blackstone (BX) reported third quarter distributable earnings of $772 million or $0.63 per share, up 9% year-over-year. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.55, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter total revenue was $3.03 billion compared to $1.74 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.26 billion, for the quarter.

At September 30, 2020, Blackstone had $5.6 billion in total cash, cash equivalents, and corporate treasury investments and $11.1 billion of cash and net investments, or $9.21 per share.

The company has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share to record holders of class A common stock at the close of business on November 9, 2020. The dividend will be paid on November 16, 2020.

Total Assets Under Management was $584.4 billion, up 5% year-over-year.

