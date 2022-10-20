Blackstone Q3 Net Profit Plunges; AUM Improves

(RTTNews) - Blackstone's (BX) profit in the third quarter slumped to $2.3 million or breakeven per share from $1.402 billion or $1.94 per share in the same quarter a year ago, hurt by investment loss.

The company had an investment loss of $922.22 million in the latest quarter, compared with income of $4.756 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Quarterly revenue declined to $1.058 billion from $6.224 billion in the same period a year ago.

The company said its total AUM increased to $950.9 billion, up 30% year-over-year, with $44.8 billion of inflows in the quarter.

