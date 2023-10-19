Blackstone Q3 Earnings Fall, Below View

(RTTNews) - Private equity firm, Blackstone Inc. (BX) Thursday reported distributable earnings of $1.212 billion or $0.94 per share for the third quarter, lower than $1.375 billion or $1.06 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Earnings also missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net profit, however, increased to $551.99 million or $0.73 per share from $2.29 million or breakeven per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to gains from performance allocations as well as principal investments. The consensus estimate was for $2.51 billion.

Performance allocations were $390.49 million in the latest quarter compared with a loss of $45.75 million last year. Principal investments were $163.65 million versus loss f $876.47 million in the previous year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $2.541 billion from $1.058 billion last year

Total Assets Under Management (AUM) increased 6% year-over-year to $1,007.4 billion.

Blackstone declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share, to be paid on November 6, to shareholders on record on October 30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.