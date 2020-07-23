Blackstone Q2 Profit Matches Estimates; Segment Revenues Down 16%

(RTTNews) - Blackstone (BX) reported second quarter distributable earnings per share of $0.43 compared to $0.57, last year. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.43, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Distributable earnings declined 23% to $547.98 million. Fee related earnings was $541 million or $0.45 per share, up 28% from prior year.

Second quarter total revenues were $2.52 billion compared to $1.49 billion, previous year. Total segment revenues were $1.11 billion, down 16% from prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

Total assets under management was $564.3 billion, up 3% year-on-year. Blackstone has declared a dividend of $0.37 per share to record holders of Class A common stock at the close of business on August 3, 2020. The dividend will be paid on August 10, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.