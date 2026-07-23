Blackstone Q2 Profit, AuM Climb

(RTTNews) - Blackstone Inc. (BX) reported Thursday higher profit and revenues in its second quarter, as well as increased assets under management.

In the second quarter, net income attributable to the company surged to $1.23 billion from last year's $764.24 million.

Earnings per share were $1.54, up from $0.98 a year ago.

Total revenues climbed to $5.04 billion from $3.71 billion a year ago.

Total assets under management or AUM increased 11 percent year-over-year to $1.346 trillion, with $68.3 billion of inflows in the quarter.

Fee-Earning AUM was $961.6 billion, up 8 percent year-over-year.

Further, Blackstone has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.29 per share to record holders of common stock at the close of business on August 3. This dividend will be paid on August 10.

In pre-market activity, the shates were trading at $121.71, down 0.92 percent.

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