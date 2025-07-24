Blackstone Q2 Earnings Beat as AUM Hits Record High on Solid Inflows

Blackstone’s BX second-quarter 2025 distributable earnings of $1.21 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10. The figure reflects a rise of 26% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of Blackstone rallied almost 2% in pre-market trading on better-than-expected quarterly performance.



Results benefited from higher segment revenues and a rise in assets under management (AUM) balance. However, an increase in GAAP expenses was a headwind.



Net income attributable to Blackstone was $764.2 million, surging 72% from the year-ago quarter.

BX’s Segment Revenues Increase, GAAP Expenses Rise

Total segment revenues for the reported quarter were $3.07 billion, which jumped 22% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75 billion. On a GAAP basis, revenues were $3.71 billion, growing 33%.



Total expenses (GAAP basis) were $1.93 billion, which rose 18% year over year.



As of June 30, 2025, Blackstone had $10.6 billion in total cash, cash equivalents and corporate treasury investments, and $20.5 billion in cash and net investments. The company has a $3.6-billion undrawn credit revolver.

Blackstone’s AUM Balance Rises

Fee-earning AUM grew 10% year over year to $887.1 billion as of June 30, 2025.



The total AUM amounted to $1.21 trillion, up 13%. The rise in total AUM was primarily driven by $52.1 billion in inflows in the reported quarter.



As of June 30, 2025, the undrawn capital available for investment was $181.2 billion.

BX’s Share Repurchase Update

During the reported quarter, Blackstone repurchased 0.2 million shares.



As of June 30, 2025, $1.4 billion worth of buyback authorization remained available.

Our Take on Blackstone

Blackstone is well-positioned for top-line growth, supported by a continuous rise in AUM. The company is expected to keep gaining from its fundraising ability. However, high expenses and a challenging operating backdrop are expected to hurt the bottom line in the near term.



Performance of Blackstone’s Peers

BlackRock’s BLK second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $12.05 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.66. The figure reflects a rise of 16% from the year-ago quarter.



BLK’s results benefited from a rise in revenues. AUM witnessed robust growth, reaching a record high of $12.52 trillion, driven by net inflows, market appreciation, and a favorable foreign exchange impact. However, higher expenses acted as a headwind.



Invesco’s IVZ second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 36 cents per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents. Moreover, the bottom line declined 16.3% from the prior-year quarter.



The results were adversely impacted by higher adjusted operating expenses. However, a rise in adjusted net revenues was a tailwind. An increase in the AUM balance due to solid inflows was also a positive for IVZ.

