Blackstone Q1 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Blackstone (BX) reported first quarter distributable earnings per share of $0.96 compared to $0.46, prior year. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.76, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Distributable earnings was $1.2 billion, up 114% year-over-year. GAAP net income attributable to the Group was $1.7 billion for the quarter.

The company ended the quarter with record assets under management of $649 billion, up 21% year-over-year.

Blackstone has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share to record holders of common stock at the close of business on May 3, 2021. This dividend will be paid on May 10, 2021.

