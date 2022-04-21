Markets
Blackstone Q1 Profit Down, Distributable EPS Tops View; AUM Rises

(RTTNews) - Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) Thursday reported that its first-quarter net income attributable to the company declined to $1.22 billion from last year's $1.75 billion.

Earnings per share were $1.66, down from $2.46 last year.

Distributable earnings were $1.94 billion, compared to $1.19 billion a year ago.

Distributable earnings per share were $1.55, compared to $0.96 last year. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues declined to $5.13 billion from prior year's $5.30 billion.

Total Assets Under Management or AUM was $915.5 billion, up 41 percent year-over-year.

Further, Blackstone declared a quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share to record holders of common stock at the close of business on May 2. This dividend will be paid on May 9.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Blackstone shares were trading at $125, up 3.83 percent.

