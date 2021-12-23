Blackstone Products To Become Public Company - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Blackstone Products, and Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (ACKIU), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, have entered into a business combination agreement that will result in Blackstone becoming a public company. The combined company will be renamed Blackstone Products, Inc. and expects to apply to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol, BLKS. The combination implies a pro forma enterprise valuation for Blackstone of $900 million.

The combined company is anticipated to be led by Roger Dahle, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blackstone. The transaction will provide approximately $95 million in estimated gross proceeds to Blackstone Products, assuming no redemption by Ackrell shareholders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.