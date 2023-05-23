Blackstone platform bets on Indian data binge, in talks with Microsoft, Amazon

By 2030 Blackstone plans to set up data centres in five Indian cities with a total capacity of 600 MW (megawatt), Reddy said, while declining to reveal the planned investment.

Sujeet Deshpande, Lumina's CEO for India said during the same interview that the benchmark in India to build data centres is an investment of $6-$6.5 million per megawatt.

Blackstone's plan comes as India steps up efforts to attract more big-ticket investments while pushing to gain stricter oversight of Big Tech firms by nudging them to store data locally. New Delhi is also drafting a cloud and data centre policy to regulate the sector.

Microsoft and Google have ramped up cloud investments in India in recent years and Amazon's cloud computing unit said last week it will invest $13 billion in the South Asian economic powerhouse by 2030.

"We will be one of those who are capturing some of those dollars from there because we will have them as a customer," said Reddy, when asked about Amazon's planned investment.

Microsoft declined to comment. Amazon, Google and Oracle did not respond to requests for comment.

Last month, property consultant JLL forecast India will add 678 MW of data centres between 2023 and 2025 which will create demand for more than 9 million square feet of real estate space at an investment of $4.8 billion.

India's telecom boom and the proliferation of 5G has democratised the internet and broadband with almost every person having a personal connection at home, said Lumina's Deshpande.

That is why data providers want such services closer to their customers so they can provide a seamless experience, he added.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah, additional reporting by Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Alexander Smith)

