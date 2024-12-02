News & Insights

Blackstone Plans To Offer Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Blackstone Inc. (BX), an investment manager, on Monday announced its intention to offer senior notes of Blackstone Reg Finance Co. L.L.C., its indirect subsidiary.

The company aims to utilize the proceeds from the notes offering for general corporate purposes.

The notes are to be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Blackstone Inc. and its indirect subsidiaries, Blackstone Holdings I L.P., Blackstone Holdings AI L.P., Blackstone Holdings II L.P., Blackstone Holdings III L.P. and Blackstone Holdings IV L.P.

