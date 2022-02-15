US Markets
Blackstone plans $23.77 bln recapitalization of logistics firm Mileway

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Blackstone Inc said on Tuesday existing investors in Mileway, its pan-European last mile logistics company, have agreed to recapitalize the company for 21 billion euros ($23.77 billion).

($1 = 0.8834 euros)

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru;)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com;))

