Blackstone plans $23.77 bln recapitalization of logistics firm Mileway

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc BX.Nsaid on Tuesday existing investors in Mileway, its pan-European last mile logistics company, have agreed to recapitalize the company for 21 billion euros ($23.77 billion).

($1 = 0.8834 euros)

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru;)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.