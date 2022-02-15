US Markets
BX

Blackstone, partners plan $23.77 bln recapitalization of logistics firm Mileway

Contributor
Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Blackstone Inc said on Tuesday existing investors in Mileway, its pan-European last mile logistics company, have agreed to recapitalize the firm for 21 billion euros ($23.77 billion).

Adds details on recapitalization plan, background

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc BX.N said on Tuesday existing investors in Mileway, its pan-European last mile logistics company, have agreed to recapitalize the firm for 21 billion euros ($23.77 billion).

Existing investors in Mileway, the largest owner of last-mile logistics real estate assets in Europe, have been offered a chance to retain or increase their shareholding, or exit for cash, the company said.

The recapitalization is subject to a "go-shop" process, which will commence immediately and will run up to 75 days, Blackstone said.

"Logistics is one of our highest conviction themes globally and the sector continues to prove its resiliency and strong growth potential," James Seppala, Blackstone's head of Real Estate Europe, said in a statement.

Mileway has over 1,700 assets across 10 major European countries with a team of over 350 employees across 26 offices, according to the company's website.

Blackstone said the majority of the capital for the recapitalization would come from existing investors.

($1 = 0.8834 euros)

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular