Blackstone offers to buy additional stake in India's Mphasis for $1.1 bln

BENGALURU, April 26 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc BX.N on Monday offered 82.62 billion rupees to buy an additional 26% stake in Indian IT outsourcing services provider Mphasis Ltd MBFL.NS.

Blackstone, the world's largest manager of alternative assets such as private equity and real estate, bought around 61% stake in Mphasis from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE.N in 2016 in a deal worth up to $1.1 billion, betting on a double-digit growth in India's information technology industry.

It currently holds 104.8 million shares, or about a 56% stake, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. Based on Mphasis' last closing price, the stake is now worth 177.79 billion rupees.

Blackstone has already raised $9.4 billion for two funds focused on real estate investments and private equity funding in Asia, and is seeking to raise about $5 billion for its second private equity fund focused on the region.

Mphasis shares have surged nearly four times in value since April 2016, when Blackstone bought the initial stake.

Three Blackstone entities have now offered to buy an additional 49.3 million shares in Mphasis at 1,677.16 rupees per share, according to the offer document.

The transaction will trigger a mandatory open offer for the purchase of up to 26% additional shares of the company from public shareholders.

Others, including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority will also be investing along with Blackstone, the private equity firm said. Based on the subscription for the open offer, the purchase consideration could be worth up to $2.8 billion, according to Blackstone.

Mphasis, whose shares rose as much as 6.4% to 1,805.85 rupees, offers IT outsourcing services to companies globally. Its partners and clients include computer software company Adobe and Amazon Web Services, according to its website.

($1 = 74.8400 Indian rupees)

