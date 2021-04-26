Blackstone offers to buy additional stake in India's Mphasis for $1.1 billion

BENGALURU, April 26 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Blackstone Group BX.N has made an offer to acquire an additional 26% stake in Indian IT outsourcing services provider Mphasis Ltd MBFL.NS for 82.62 billion rupees ($1.10 billion), a stock exchange filing showed on Monday.

Blackstone, the world's largest manager of alternative assets such as private equity and real estate, bought around 61% stake in Mphasis from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE.N in 2016 in a deal worth up to $1.1 billion, betting on a double-digit growth in India's information technology industry.

It currently has around 56% stake in Mphasis, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Three Blackstone entities have now offered to buy an additional 49.3 million shares in Mphasis at 1,677.16 rupees per share, according to the offer document filed to the stock exchanges by JM Financial Ltd, the manager of the offer.

Shares of Mphasis rose as much as 6.4% to 1,805.85 rupees, and were last trading up 5.7% as of 0435 GMT.

Mphasis offers IT outsourcing services to companies globally, including cloud computing services and digital processes for businesses. Its partners and clients include computer software company Adobe and Amazon Web Services, according to its website.

($1 = 74.8400 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

