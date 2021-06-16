US Markets
BX

Blackstone offers $3.05 bln for office developer Soho China

Contributor
Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Office developer Soho China Ltd on Wednesday said it received a takeover offer from private equity giant Blackstone Group for HK$23.66 billion ($3.05 billion).

June 16 (Reuters) - Office developer Soho China Ltd 0410.HK on Wednesday said it received a takeover offer from private equity giant Blackstone Group BX.N for HK$23.66 billion ($3.05 billion).

The company said its listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange would be maintained after the offer is closed.

($1 = 7.7620 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular