Blackstone offers $3.05 bln for office developer Soho China

June 16 (Reuters) - Office developer Soho China Ltd 0410.HK on Wednesday said it received a takeover offer from private equity giant Blackstone Group BX.N for HK$23.66 billion ($3.05 billion).

The company said its listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange would be maintained after the offer is closed.

($1 = 7.7620 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.