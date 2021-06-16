Blackstone nears $3 billion deal for Soho China - Bloomberg News

June 15 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group Inc BX.N is nearing a deal to buy Hong Kong-listed office developer Soho China Ltd 0410.HK, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Soho China could be valued at about $3 billion in the deal, which would be Blackstone's biggest real estate investment in China and could be announced as soon as this week, the report said.

Blackstone did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

