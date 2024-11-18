Blackstone near deal to acquire Jersey Mike’s, WSJ says

Blackstone (BX) is close to announce a deal for privately-held Jersey Mike’s Subs that would value the sandwich chain at about $8B, The Wall Street Journal’s Lauren Thomas and Miriam Gottfried report, citing people familiar with the matter.
