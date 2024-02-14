Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. Q4 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$2.376 million, or -$0.01 per share. This compares with -$47.540 million, or -$0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$2.376 Mln. vs. -$47.540 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.01 vs. -$0.28 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.62

