Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) closed at $23.50, marking a +1.78% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.04%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Blackstone Mortgage Trust as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.35%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $148.31 million, up 26.31% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.65 per share and revenue of $586.17 million. These totals would mark changes of +1.15% and +13.94%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Mortgage Trust. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Blackstone Mortgage Trust is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.31, which means Blackstone Mortgage Trust is trading at a premium to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

