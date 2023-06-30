Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) closed the most recent trading day at $20.81, moving +1.12% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.84%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate finance company had gained 13.14% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 4.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Blackstone Mortgage Trust as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.69 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.99%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $171.8 million, up 16.81% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $687.09 million. These totals would mark changes of -1.05% and +9.4%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Mortgage Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.26. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.81.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BXMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

