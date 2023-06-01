Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) closed at $18.19 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate finance company had gained 4.9% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 3.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.42% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Blackstone Mortgage Trust as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Blackstone Mortgage Trust is projected to report earnings of $0.69 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.99%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $171.8 million, up 16.81% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $687.09 million, which would represent changes of -1.05% and +9.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Mortgage Trust. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.41. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.88, which means Blackstone Mortgage Trust is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

