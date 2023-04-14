Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) closed at $17.26, marking a -1.65% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate finance company had lost 2.72% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.71% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Blackstone Mortgage Trust as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 26, 2023. On that day, Blackstone Mortgage Trust is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $171.49 million, up 28.24% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.04 per share and revenue of $685.9 million. These totals would mark changes of +5.92% and +9.21%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Mortgage Trust. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.77 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.84.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.