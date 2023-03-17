Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Declares $0.62 Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust said on March 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share ($2.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.62 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.75%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.39%, the lowest has been 6.22%, and the highest has been 17.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.61 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.33 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.30% Upside

As of March 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blackstone Mortgage Trust is $25.67. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 42.30% from its latest reported closing price of $18.04.

The projected annual revenue for Blackstone Mortgage Trust is $663MM, an increase of 59.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 594 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackstone Mortgage Trust. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BXMT is 0.30%, a decrease of 9.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 103,862K shares. The put/call ratio of BXMT is 2.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 7,262K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,631K shares, representing an increase of 8.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXMT by 1.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,943K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,858K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXMT by 14.76% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,183K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,108K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXMT by 14.50% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,899K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,669K shares, representing an increase of 5.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXMT by 12.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,179K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,987K shares, representing an increase of 6.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXMT by 10.71% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blackstone is one of the world's leading investment firms. Blackstone seeks to create positive economic impact and long-term value for its investors, the companies it invests in, and the communities in which it works. Blackstone does this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Blackstone's asset management businesses, with $619 billion in assets under management, include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis.

