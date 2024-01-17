Blackstone Mortgage Trust Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BXMT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.72, changing hands as low as $20.19 per share. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BXMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BXMT's low point in its 52 week range is $16.605 per share, with $24.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.54.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.