Blackstone Mortgage Trust Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BXMT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.55, changing hands as high as $20.82 per share. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BXMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BXMT's low point in its 52 week range is $16.605 per share, with $25.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.73.

