BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TR Earnings Results: $BXMT Reports Quarterly Earnings

BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TR ($BXMT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.44 per share, beating estimates of -$0.92 by $1.36. The company also reported revenue of $101,560,000, missing estimates of $112,830,696 by $-11,270,696.
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TR Insider Trading Activity
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TR insiders have traded $BXMT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BXMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANTHONY F. JR MARONE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,997 shares for an estimated $56,426.
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TR stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP removed 1,267,913 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,074,365
- MESIROW INSTITUTIONAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 872,649 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,589,057
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 733,208 shares (+416.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,938,284
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 628,589 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,949,476
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 611,683 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,628,093
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 555,750 shares (-21.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,564,807
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 539,332 shares (+1.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,389,770
