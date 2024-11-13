Blackstone Minerals Updates Share Issue Timeline

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (AU:BSX) has released an update.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd has updated its schedule for issuing shares under the Institutional Offer, now set for November 15, 2024, due to pending clearance of funds from an overseas bank. This amendment highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital raise efficiently, a development that investors and market watchers may find noteworthy.

For further insights into AU:BSX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.