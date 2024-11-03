Blackstone Minerals Updates Share Issue Date

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (AU:BSX) has released an update.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd has updated the date for its proposed issue of shares to December 4, 2024, to align with the company’s timetable. This accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer reflects the company’s strategic financial moves and aims to capture investor interest. The adjustment marks a significant step as Blackstone seeks to enhance its market presence.

