Blackstone Minerals Secures Funding for Key Projects

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (AU:BSX) has released an update.
Blackstone Minerals Ltd has successfully completed its Institutional Entitlement Offer, securing approximately $550,000 from major shareholder Nanjia Capital Limited. The company is now launching the retail component of the offer, which is partially underwritten by Nanjia Capital with a commitment of $1.65 million. The funds raised will support the Wabowden Project, a Definitive Feasibility Study for the Ta Khoa Refinery, and strategic partnerships.
