Blackstone Minerals Reschedules Institutional Share Issue

Blackstone Minerals Ltd has updated the issue date for their shares under the Institutional Offer to November 14, 2024, as they await the clearance of funds from an overseas bank. This move is part of their ongoing efforts to manage the proposed issuance of securities. Investors are keenly watching these developments as they could impact the company’s stock performance.

