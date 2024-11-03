Blackstone Minerals Plans Major Securities Issue

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (AU:BSX) has released an update.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd has announced a proposed issue of 132,714,967 ordinary fully paid securities through an accelerated offer, with trading resuming on an ex-entitlement basis starting November 6, 2024. Additionally, the company plans to issue 10 million underwriter options, with the issue date set for December 4, 2024. Investors interested in Blackstone Minerals might find this move appealing as it signifies potential growth and expansion opportunities for the company.

