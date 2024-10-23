Blackstone Minerals Plans Key Votes at AGM

News & Insights

October 23, 2024

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (AU:BSX) has released an update.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 25, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Director Alison Gaines. The meeting will also seek approval to issue equity securities up to 10% of the company’s issued capital. These decisions could impact shareholder interests and the company’s future growth trajectory.

