Blackstone Minerals Ltd Opens Retail Entitlement Offer

November 10, 2024 — 08:58 pm EST

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (AU:BSX) has released an update.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd has launched the retail component of its entitlement offer, allowing eligible shareholders to purchase new shares at $0.03 each. This follows the earlier completion of the institutional phase, offering one new share for every four held. The offer, open until November 29, targets investors in several regions, including Australia, Canada, and the UK.

Tags

Stocks
