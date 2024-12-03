Blackstone Minerals Ltd Lists New Securities on ASX

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (AU:BSX) has released an update.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd has announced the quotation of 2,767,788 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move follows the closure of a retail offer as per the company’s prospectus, potentially impacting investor interest in the company’s stock. Such developments are crucial for those keeping a close watch on stock market fluctuations and investment opportunities.

