Blackstone Minerals to List New Shares on ASX

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (AU:BSX) has released an update.

Blackstone Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 18,650,023 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, effective November 15, 2024. This move is part of transactions previously revealed to the market, enhancing their capital market presence. Investors in the financial market might find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s stock liquidity and valuation.

