Blackstone Minerals Launches A$4M Entitlement Offer

Blackstone Minerals Ltd is launching an accelerated entitlement offer to raise up to A$4 million, aiming to fund its Wabowden Project, ongoing feasibility studies, and strategic partnerships. The offer is partially underwritten by major shareholder Nanjia Capital, which has committed A$1.65 million. Existing shareholders are invited to participate on equal terms with institutional investors.

