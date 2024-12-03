Blackstone Minerals Extends Option for Canadian Nickel Asset

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (AU:BSX) has released an update.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd has extended its option period to acquire the Wabowden nickel project in Manitoba, Canada, as it seeks strategic partners to optimize the asset’s development. The project is strategically located in the renowned Thompson Nickel Belt and includes the Bucko Lake Mine, known for its high-grade nickel sulfide deposits. This extension allows Blackstone more time to finalize its acquisition and development strategies, positioning it to capitalize on the growing demand for critical minerals in green energy sectors.

