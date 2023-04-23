Blackstone Minerals (ASX:BSX) Price Target Decreased by 21.88% to 0.64

The average one-year price target for Blackstone Minerals (ASX:BSX) has been revised to 0.64 / share. This is an decrease of 21.88% from the prior estimate of 0.82 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.45 to a high of 0.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 235.53% from the latest reported closing price of 0.19 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackstone Minerals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSX is 0.01%, a decrease of 12.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 1,821K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLACKROCK FUNDS - BlackRock Commodity Strategies Fund Investor A Shares holds 1,711K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 110K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.