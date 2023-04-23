News & Insights

Blackstone Minerals (ASX:BSX) Price Target Decreased by 21.88% to 0.64

April 23, 2023 — 09:24 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Blackstone Minerals (ASX:BSX) has been revised to 0.64 / share. This is an decrease of 21.88% from the prior estimate of 0.82 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.45 to a high of 0.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 235.53% from the latest reported closing price of 0.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackstone Minerals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSX is 0.01%, a decrease of 12.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 1,821K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AU:BSX / Blackstone Minerals Limited Shares Held by Institutions

BLACKROCK FUNDS - BlackRock Commodity Strategies Fund Investor A Shares holds 1,711K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 110K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

