Blackstone Minerals Announces New Share Quotation on ASX

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (AU:BSX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Blackstone Minerals Ltd has announced the completion of the underwritten component of its Entitlement Offer, resulting in the quotation of 36,349,900 fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX. This move is set to enhance the company’s liquidity and provide additional capital for its ongoing projects, sparking interest among investors and market watchers. With this development, Blackstone Minerals is positioning itself for potential growth and expansion.

For further insights into AU:BSX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.