Blackstone Minerals Announces New Share Quotation on ASX

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (AU:BSX) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Blackstone Minerals Ltd has announced the completion of the underwritten component of its Entitlement Offer, resulting in the quotation of 36,349,900 fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX. This move is set to enhance the company’s liquidity and provide additional capital for its ongoing projects, sparking interest among investors and market watchers. With this development, Blackstone Minerals is positioning itself for potential growth and expansion.
For further insights into AU:BSX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Coinbase Stock
- New “Anti-Woke” ETF Targets Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
- Ford (NYSE:F) Plans New EV Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.