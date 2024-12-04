News & Insights

Blackstone Minerals Announces New Share Quotation on ASX

December 04, 2024 — 11:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (AU:BSX) has released an update.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd has announced the completion of the underwritten component of its Entitlement Offer, resulting in the quotation of 36,349,900 fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX. This move is set to enhance the company’s liquidity and provide additional capital for its ongoing projects, sparking interest among investors and market watchers. With this development, Blackstone Minerals is positioning itself for potential growth and expansion.

