Blackstone Minerals Announces New Entitlement Offer

November 10, 2024 — 09:07 pm EST

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (AU:BSX) has released an update.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd is launching a non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately A$4 million by issuing new shares at a 12% discount. The offer, partially underwritten by Nanjia Capital Limited, gives eligible shareholders the chance to subscribe for additional shares, with funds directed towards key projects and working capital. This strategic financial move is anticipated to bolster Blackstone’s ongoing development initiatives.

