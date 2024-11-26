News & Insights

Blackstone Minerals Adjusts Stake in Corazon Mining

November 26, 2024 — 11:29 pm EST

Corazon Mining Limited (AU:CZN) has released an update.

Blackstone Minerals Limited has adjusted its voting power in Corazon Mining Limited to 13.28%, down from 14.62%, following the issuance of new shares that led to a dilution of its stake. Despite this change, Blackstone maintains control over 102,033,556 ordinary shares in Corazon. This shift could interest investors tracking ownership dynamics in the mining sector.

