Blackstone Minerals Adjusts Stake in Corazon Mining

Corazon Mining Limited (AU:CZN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Blackstone Minerals Limited has adjusted its voting power in Corazon Mining Limited to 13.28%, down from 14.62%, following the issuance of new shares that led to a dilution of its stake. Despite this change, Blackstone maintains control over 102,033,556 ordinary shares in Corazon. This shift could interest investors tracking ownership dynamics in the mining sector.

For further insights into AU:CZN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.