Blackstone makes higher buyout proposal for UK's St. Modwen Properties

June 24 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc BX.N has made a sweetened buyout offer for St. Modwen Properties SMP.L at 560 pence per share in cash, the companies said on Thursday, adding that the London-listed company was backing this final offer.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

