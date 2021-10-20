Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 21, 2021

Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.083 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BGX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -16.16% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.25, the dividend yield is 6.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGX was $15.25, representing a -0.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.40 and a 24.29% increase over the 52 week low of $12.27.

BGX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS).

