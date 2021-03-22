Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 23, 2021

Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.081 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BGX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.99, the dividend yield is 6.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGX was $13.99, representing a -1.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.26 and a 55.96% increase over the 52 week low of $8.97.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BGX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.