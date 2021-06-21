Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 22, 2021

Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.081 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BGX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that BGX the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.83, the dividend yield is 6.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGX was $14.83, representing a -0.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.89 and a 25.89% increase over the 52 week low of $11.78.

BGX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS).

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (BGX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VPC with an increase of 15.39% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BGX at 2.08%.

